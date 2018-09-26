Austin Faani Gushes About Wife, Actress, Chacha Eke

When you marry a good and pretty lady for a wife you are left with no choice but to keep gushing about her anytime and day.

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, is one lucky actress that is blessed with a good hubby, Austin Faani, who truly cares about her and they have been enjoying their union for years now and counting.

The actress hubby could not hide his feelings for his pretty wife as he shared her cute photo appreciating how well God has been pampering her for him.

Chacha is blessed with beauty and even though she is married with two lovely kids, some men still disturb her yet she has not allowed that affect her focus both for her home and career.