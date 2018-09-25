Wearing of Hijab in public schools: LASG sues for peace

The Lagos State Government has appealed to all Stakeholders in the contentious issue of wearing Hijab in public Schools to maintain peace, law and order while the Supreme Court ruling on the matter is being awaited in the spirit of the rule of law, the fulcrum of democracy.

Speaking with media men over the weekend on the refusal of entry to five students of Isolo Senior Secondary School on Wednesday, 18th September, 2018, Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Superintendent of the Education Sector, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule said the government is working assiduously to resolve the matter.

She said that in the interim, the Principal of the School has been redeployed to douse tension and allow for thorough investigation into the matter.

Dr. Adebule admonished the public to be patient with government in dealing with the matter as according to her “It is important for the general public to know that there are Public Service Rules which must be adhered to strictly in dealing with public servants in the event that they are found culpable of any charges”, adding that the State Ministry of Education cannot unilaterally do anything until the due process is completed.

The Deputy Governor acknowledged receipt of various letters sent to her by Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative; Muslim Students Society of Nigeria and Muslim Forum of Isolo over the contentious issue and assured that their grievances are being looked into.

She disclosed that a meeting was held with Muslim Groups and the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary of Education District VI, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Onadipe last week while she has directed that a wider meeting of all stakeholders be held, where all issues are expected to be resolved.

Adebule, therefore, called for understanding on the part of all Muslims in the State, assured that the matter will be resolved soonest and expressed gratitude to all parties for the maturity in handling the matter as the peace enjoyed in the State matters greatly to the government.