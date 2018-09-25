View Ghanaian Actress, Benedicta Gafah’s Controversial Birthday Cake

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, was recently a year older and she wasted no time in celebrating herself knowing that the journey has not been easy.

She got lots of gifts from friends who turned up for her party but what left her speechless was the cake she got to celebrate her day.

The actress, got a bikini designed cake and while celebrating, she took out time to recall the challenges that came with a photo of her that has resemblance to the cake which went viral with many saying it was her nude photos.

According to her, “this cake reminds me of my bikini picture in African prints that I posted 4 years ago, only for me to wake up the next morning to see it photo shopped as my nude picture and till date there is a belief & perception out there that it’s my nude picture....I was just sitting with my brothers asking why people take pride in destroying another human emotionally. From that day I realized I was much more stronger than I ever thought I was, I realized I will be able to overcome everything that comes my way, for every young person here, who feels drained and tired, who’s literally at the verge of giving or has given up already, what people think of you doesn’t define who you are. Remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel and no condition is permanent and what defines you is a clean mind and your beautiful heart. Whatever you’re going through is preparing you for a brighter future. HOLD ON, DON’T GIVE UP I’m so proud of the sort of woman I’ve become. People ask do you ever get sad then I say I’ve endured enough, and all I got to do is to be grateful and cheerful for the rest of my days.”