Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Signs new Deal with Transport Company

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, will always sea back to appreciate the year 2018, for bringing good tidings to her and her family.

The actress has really been blessed with good things this year from endorsement deals to becoming a house owner and more good things keeps coming her way.

Just recently, the actress, was given another opportunity to smile as she signed a new deal with a transport company, Naija Taxi Services as their brand influencer.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “What a fantastic way to end my day at the office today! Signed and Sealed!!!!Brand Influencer for naija taxi services. Let me share my story with naija taxi services, few months ago I was contacted by them tru a colleague and friend to do a 1min Vid for them, which was meant to be just one off! I did the video and they testified to the growth in their business, when that video was circulated, hence they came back to make me their Brand Influencer. I rep credible and reputable brands guys!!!!!! And I'm super happy about this partnership with Naija Taxi Services. Wow! God has been all sorts of AMAZING and I bless his holy name for his continuous GRACE upon my life.”