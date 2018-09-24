modernghana logo

September 24, 2018 | Celebrities Birthday

Hurray!! Nollywood Actress, Toyin Afolayan Turns 59

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
What gives one the much desired joy than sleeping and waking up to another brand new day in good health and for pretty Nollywood actress, Toyin Afolayan, we say a happy birthday to her.

It has not been an easy ride through each year of lie that passes by but all we can say is may God almighty continue to bless and preserve thee in all thy ways.

Age gracefully mama and may God continually see you through.

