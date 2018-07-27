Yoruba Actress, Mama Ereko Welcomes Another Grandchild with Daughter

Popular Yoruba actress, Morenike Alausa Sulaimon better known as Mama Ereko, is one actress, mother and grandmother whom God has really blessed as she continues to age with grace.

The actress cannot count her blessings but she is indeed fortunate to be blessed with great and good children who have made her proud leaving her with no regrets.

Barely three months she welcomed her grandchild, God has indeed blessed her again with another grandchild as she continues to play her motherly role in the home of her children.