Super Eagles Player, Ahmed Musa Welcomes Baby number Three

Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, has a whole lot to celebrate this year even though his team did not do well at the world cup in Russia as he came home with an award for himself.

Well, the good news from the player’s home is that he has just welcomed his first child with his new wife, Julliet Ejue, as she just gave birth to a baby boy.

His new born baby makes his children a total of three as he had two children already with his divorced wife, Jamila.

Mother and child are said to be doing fine as the player cannot hide the joy that comes with him being a new father again.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “I would like to announce to you all that moments ago Allah blessed me with a beautiful baby boy! Words cannot describe this feeling!”