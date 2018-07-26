modernghana logo

34 minutes ago

Celebrity Faces at Nollywood Actor, Itele’s Baby Naming

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Popular Yoruba actor, Ibrahim Yekini Bakare better known as Itele, is still filled with praises to God for putting smiles in his home within the space of six months and more blessings on the way.

It would be recalled that the actor recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife and since the arrival of the baby, the home has been filled with a unique kind of joy and guest coming to congratulate the family.

Just about a month ago, the actor gifted himself a brand new car and to a large extent, the actor can boast of having a successful career this 2018, with the hope of better days ahead.

Well, the baby christening took place recently and his colleagues troop out to show him the needed love as the atmosphere was filled with fun.

7262018104042 itele 1

7262018104046 itele 2

7262018104047 itele 3

7262018104048 itele 6

7262018104048 itele 4

7262018104048 itele 5

7262018104048 itele 7

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

