Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Celebrates 4th Year wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope has proven many who have perceived him to be bad boy base on his various movie roles wrong as he has been able to manage his marriage till date.

Not many celebrities have been able to maintain their home front considering the enormous challenges that comes with marriage but Pope has made marriage look so palatable.

The actor and his woman are currently celebrating their 4th years wedding anniversary and the day has been filled with fun as they also had a lovely family portrait.