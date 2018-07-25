Actress, Tamara Eteimo Flaunts fresh Curves in Sexy Outfits as She Turns a Year older

Nollywood actress, Tamara Eteimo, is better known as that gentle actress who goes about her role in a very silent and cheerful mood that one rarely notice her when she leaves set yet she has been able to win many hearts over.

The actress recently turned year older and she has been enjoying herself the best way she can while she continues to live her lie in secrecy.

She has since returned to Nigeria after spending some months in the US and trust me, she had the best fun she desired that she is ready to hit the movie sets soon.

Just like the regular trend in the entertainment world, the actress served her fans some juicy breath taking photos and she is indeed a charmer blessed with great beauty.