If you don’t care or your woman, Another Man will…Actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has been rumoured to have left her new man, Iceberg Slim and the actress has been busy talking about relationships and how to manage it.

Well, she has had her own fair share of good and bad times and that has made her a strong woman who is ready to advise anyone who cares to listen to her.

The actress recently warned men to be careful and learn to take care of their women as there are lots of men out there who will gladly welcome their women with open arms.

In her words, “I do not understand Men who don’t take care of their women, all in the name of "She's independent". If you don't take care of her my brother someone else will.”