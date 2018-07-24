modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Simple Proof: Christianity Is A Deception!!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | AMEBO

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Shares Sneak peek into her Interior Design

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Mercy Aigbe Shares Sneak peek into her Interior Design

It is no longer news that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has acquired her own home making her a landlady and already she is trying to ensure that she give the house a nice interior decoration.

The decoration is needed because she will be using the place often time to shoot when she is has her own productions to make and sometimes the place might be rented out for other productions too.

Mercy who has been very busy on set shared a sneak peek into how the designing is taking place as she hopes to furnish it with state of the art furniture.

7242018104010 mercy 1

7242018104010 mercy 2

7242018104011 mercy 3

7242018104011 mercy 4

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

quot-img-1big things done out of fear or need to impress a not greater than small things done out of love

By: irvine gwete quot-img-1
body-container-line