Yoruba Actor, Eniola Olaniyan Celebrates 19 years Wedding Anniversary

When some celebrity marriages are coming to an end, those that understood what true love is all about like popular Yoruba actor, Eniola Olaniyan, have been able to manage his home for many years.

The actor got married when he had nothing and his lovely wife stood by him managing the little they have rather than stress him all in the name of wanting to be a slay queen.

The good thing is that their struggle paid off as the marriage has overcome the test of time and still counting as they are currently celebrating their 19th year wedding anniversary.

Sharing the joy that comes with the moment, he wrote, “19 years on this woman is still keeping it together. Thank you Arike I appreciate. Happy Anniversary.”