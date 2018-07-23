I Don’t Want to be Known as Instagram Comedian…Kenny Blaq

One of Nigeria’s most sought after comedian, Kenny Blaq, has tried at ensuring he carves a good niche for himself in the comedy industry and it has really paved way for him.

He actually started with instagram skits and next he was on the big stage and with his style of comedy, he grew fast in the industry.

Kenny Blaq is popular for using musician songs to make comedy which sure goes with the messages he tries to pass.

In a recent chat, the on ATS Show on AIT, the comedian disclosed that he has stopped making skits on instagram because he does want to be tagged an instagram comedian.