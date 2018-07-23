Actress, Angela Okorie Accused of Abandoning Movie set of ‘Local league’

Nollywood producer/costumier and Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria’s member Edo state chapter, Omoruyi Patience Izzy, is currently fuming over the attitudes of some Nollywood actresses.

Patience was recently pissed over the actress of actress, Angela Okorie, whom she accused of leaving the movie set ‘Local league’, where she was part of the cast.

She explained that the actress had arrived location late having said she is going to work for two days and on getting there she could not deliver her lines and shocked many when she left the location without telling anybody.

“Dear Angela Okorie ,I am the costumier for the movie "Local league ",the set u left without saying goodbye or finishing your remaining scenes . I want to ask you this question, who leaves a production without saying a word to the production manager? I thought by now u would be professional but u disappointed me and the entire cast and crew. Did u behave the way u did cos u were in Benin? Cos I know u can't try the shit u did to an Igbo director.

“You gave us 2 days and u ended up coming the very day we started shoot, not like u came early oh, you came past 12noon and u counted that as a full day. I don't even want to go to how u behaved on set, that’s an ......, let me just not talk about that... The annoying part was we went to pick u and we were told u left, not even a word to the director, pm or even the producer. I thought u were a professional actress and u know the rules of the game, not knowing u are a cut and nail actor, yes I said cut and nail cos you didn't even read your script before coming on set (Professionals don't do that) .You looked lost on this set because the director had to tell you what each scene was about.

“Why do u actors (especially the female actors) come to Benin and misbehave? You all are always in a hurry. You know what, na Africa magic give una this level that if you don't have a face in a movie they don't buy, that's why we still come calling you guys not like you are better than my Edo actresses . This also will end soon. I just said my piece of mind and don't bother blocking me cos I am not even following. You should apologise to the director, and the entire crew, especially the director cos u left him cracking his head on how to block the remaining two important scenes you abandoned. Oma oh , God will do our own for us but we will never behave like u.”

Actress, Angela Okorie Accused of Abandoning Movie set of ‘Local league’

Nollywood producer/costumier and Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria’s member Edo state chapter, Omoruyi Patience Izzy, is currently fuming over the attitudes of some Nollywood actresses.

Patience was recently pissed over the actress of actress, Angela Okorie, whom she accused of leaving the movie set ‘Local league’, where she was part of the cast.

She explained that the actress had arrived location late having said she is going to work for two days and on getting there she could not deliver her lines and shocked many when she left the location without telling anybody.

“Dear Angela Okorie ,I am the costumier for the movie "Local league ",the set u left without saying goodbye or finishing your remaining scenes . I want to ask you this question, who leaves a production without saying a word to the production manager? I thought by now u would be professional but u disappointed me and the entire cast and crew. Did u behave the way u did cos u were in Benin? Cos I know u can't try the shit u did to an Igbo director.

“You gave us 2 days and u ended up coming the very day we started shoot, not like u came early oh, you came past 12noon and u counted that as a full day. I don't even want to go to how u behaved on set, that’s an ......, let me just not talk about that... The annoying part was we went to pick u and we were told u left, not even a word to the director, pm or even the producer. I thought u were a professional actress and u know the rules of the game, not knowing u are a cut and nail actor, yes I said cut and nail cos you didn't even read your script before coming on set (Professionals don't do that) .You looked lost on this set because the director had to tell you what each scene was about.

“Why do u actors (especially the female actors) come to Benin and misbehave? You all are always in a hurry. You know what, na Africa magic give una this level that if you don't have a face in a movie they don't buy, that's why we still come calling you guys not like you are better than my Edo actresses . This also will end soon. I just said my piece of mind and don't bother blocking me cos I am not even following. You should apologise to the director, and the entire crew, especially the director cos u left him cracking his head on how to block the remaining two important scenes you abandoned. Oma oh , God will do our own for us but we will never behave like u.”