Singer, Patoranking goes on Vacation with Father in the US

The dream of every parents is to see their children grow and make it in life and for singer, Patoranking’s family, it’s all about greatness as he recently showed more love to his father.

Patoranking has been busy touring countries but does not mean he has forgotten his home but this time, he decided to surprise his father by taking him out of the country.

The singer has been processing everything silently but never told his father as he brought the travelling document to his table and got him ready as they left for the US on vacation.