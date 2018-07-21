It Shall never be well with Pastors Telling Children their parents are Witches/Wizard-Sammie Okposo

Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has joined some Nigerians at reacting to the viral video of an old woman abandoned by her children over allegations from a Pastor that she is a witch.

The woman having been chased out of her home by her children has been left in the cold to die with a huge saw on under feet which is gradually eating the leg.

Singer Daddy Showkey who shared the photo has disclosed that he will be in Delta state to see the woman while Sammie had to lay curse on these pastors that have been brainwashing its members.

According to Sammie, “oh oghene oh oghene oh my goodness what kind of thing is this who are these evil pastors/prophets that are going around brain washing and deceiving people either their father or their mother is either a witch or wizard it will not be well with these prophets of doom May God punish and expose them and to the children and folks that are being deceived please receive sense and break free from all these fake prophets of doom.”