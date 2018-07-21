One of Nigeria’s comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, has no cause to regret being a father as his son has just made him proud.
Comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka Celebrates Son as He Graduates from Covenant University
The comedian’s son was part of the students who graduated from Covenant University, and the proud dad could not hide the feelings that comes with the success.
He knows that now the son is already heading towards becoming a man and soon to join the labour market or rather, relocate abroad.