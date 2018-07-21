Men who beat Women are Cowards…Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has come out to clear the air about a policeman he posed with several months’ back who has been alleged to have beaten up a lady.

The Police man according to the fan who called the actor’s attention, is said to be on the wanted list as the incident is said to have taken place at the Midlands savings and loans bank, Ghana.

John replied that he is a friend to everyone and that does not mean he will support a man beating any lady no matter what the problem is.

In his words, “Bro, this picture must have been taken ages ago. But the policeman is a coward for doing what he did. Under no circumstance should he have physically abused that woman. I’m a friend to everyone and hence I do take pictures when asked. It’s unfortunate the assault incident happened but I believe the Police service will deal accordingly with the policeman. Men who beat women are cowards let alone a man assigned to protect us. God bless Ghana.”