Ghanaian Singer, Sarkodie Weds Long-time Lover, Tracy in Ghana

Ghanaian singer, Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie, has broken the heart of some ladies who were wishing to have him as their hubby as he secretly wedded his long-time lover.

Sarkodie, had a secret traditional marriage with his lover, Tracy Ama Addo, on Thursday evening (July 19) at Tema Community 18 in Greater Accra, Ghana.

Information has it that the singer with his pretty bride will have their white wedding this weekend which is expected to parade his profile personalities at the wedding.

The singer now joins some of his fellow entertainers to settle down after years of searching for the right partner to spend the rest of his life with and he feels he has now made the right choice.