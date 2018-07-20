Live your life in private so you can Endure your Losses Secretly…Actress, Princess Shyngle

Gambian Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle, might be a slay queen but she seems to be doing that because that is what makes her happy as she sees herself more of a private person.

The actress has been talking about relationships for some time now and she seems to be understanding how it works even though she has not talked about her man if any though.

Princess recently shared with her fans that to enjoy things around their lives they need to learn how to keep a lot of things secret to themselves like relationships, and other things as they will be able to manage the pain that might be associated with it later without anyone knowing.

In her words, “Date, in private, Love, in private. Be happy, in private. Live, in private. That way, you can take your losses, in private. Maintain, in private. Rebuild yourself, in private.”