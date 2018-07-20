modernghana logo

21 minutes ago

Actress, Zynnell Zuh Looking Sassy as She Turns a year Older (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Pretty Ghanaian actress, Zynnell Zuh, recently turned a year older and the actress did not fail at flaunting to the world how God has taken time to mould her.

She is truly an epitome of beauty that one cannot easily ignore. Blessed with great talents, she had to share some stunning photos just to celebrate herself.

720201884248 zynnell 4

720201884248 zynnell 3

720201884248 zynnell 2

720201884248 zynnell 1

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

