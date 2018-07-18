I Deserve some Accolades my Tummy is Better now…Actress, Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has not had it rosy with some of her fans whenever she shares photos of her workout session but she never gave up.

The actress has been bashed on several occasions about the shape of her body especially after giving birth but she knew the right time and things to do to it.

Uche through a picture of weight explained that she has been body shamed on several occasions but through hard work, she has been able loss from almost a 110kg to a 75kg.

In her words, “This is for all the people who think I have A Mercedes Benz Belly button. I think this Picture explains what happened to me, from almost a 110kg to a 75kg ... Plssssss! I deserve some accolades. My tummy is alright las las . Stop Body Shaming Me, it’s not paining me ooo! I was ashamed when I was Big, not now that I am hot! If I like I get work done on, if I don’t I leave it!”