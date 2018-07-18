Nollywood Producer, Tunde Kelani Awarded at the Prestigious Ecrans Noirs Film Festival

Veteran Nollywood producer, Tunde Kelani, was recently awarded Ecran d’Honneur at the 22nd edition of the prestigious Ecrans Noirs Film Festival which opened at the Palais Congress, Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Tunde has remained one legend who has breed some credible producers today and has been able to play a pivotal role at making the Nollywood industry what it is today.

According to the movie producer, “I feel truly honoured and charge African Filmmakers, young and old, currently facing economic challenges to seize advantage of rapidly evolving digital technology to keep the flag of African Cinema flying. God bless you all.”

Notable previous recipients of the awards included; Gaston Kabore, Idrissa Ouedraogo, Cheick Oumar Sissoko, Olu Jacobs and many others.