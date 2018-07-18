Comedian, Mr Patrick Signs First International Endorsement Deal

Nigerian Comedian, Patrick Onyeke, who is popularly known as Mr Patrick, has not relented in his effort of making quality skits and that has put him on the front burner of the entertainment industry.

The comedian can be proud to say he is one of those that pioneered skit making in the country known as ‘Slap Stick,’ and today many have followed the trend.

Well, having pushed himself to the top and still doing what he knows how to do best, the comedian has just hit his first international endorsement deal with a US company.

“Blessing upon blessing God has been faithful. Today I sign my first international endorsement with finger print data solutions America,” he wrote.