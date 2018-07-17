modernghana logo

SKALES TAKES MR. LOVE BACK HOME TO KADUNA

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Skales further illustrates how close to his heart the Mr. Love album is by heading back home to Kaduna for a listening party with his core fan base. The listening party was held at Jodeci Lounge on Saturday, July 14th, 2018.

At the listening party, fans had the opportunity to listen to the tracks off the Baseline artiste’s third studio album. Much to the joy of everyone present, there were also performances by Skales and Yung6ix, whom the artiste took with him as a guest.

Not only has Skales been teasing tracks from his new album Mr. Love, set for official release on July 19th, 2018, he has also had a private listening in the UK and recently dropped a single ‘Fire Waist’. If you would like to be one of the first people to hear the album, join Skales for an exclusive listening party on Wednesday, July 18th, 2018, at Hard Rock Cafe

