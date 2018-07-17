Nollywood Actor, Olasunkanmi Akanni Robbed at Ikorodu While taking Public Transport

It seems owning a car especially for a celebrity is now a must have luxury irrespective of the challenges the celeb might be going through they just need to get a car which is the case of popular actor, Olasunkanmi Akanni aka Olohuniyo.

The actor sure has other important things to do with money but being a celeb, some fans believe they are extra-human as they expect a whole lot from them.

The actor was thrown into tears recently when he stepped out and boarded a bus and was robbed in the process with his phone taken away from him because he did not have money to settle people who came around him.

He explained that he was at Ikorodu bus stop to pick a bus to his destination and he was approached by some guys who demanded money from him and since he told them he did not have. He then took a bus going to Oshodi and since no seat, he had to take standing and before he knew it little confrontation started and the rest was history.