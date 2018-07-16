Actress, Georgina Onuoha Graduates with a Master Degree in Healthcare Sciences

All the sleepless nights for Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, were not in vain as the actress recently graduated in flying colours.

The actress is one who believes there is never an end to learning as she joined her colleagues to celebrate a good academics journey as she graduated with 4.0 GPA with a Master Degree in Healthcare Sciences.

Celebrating herself, the actress wrote, “To God be the glory. Another Masters added. Masters of Science in Healthcare Sciences to you oh lord I dedicate this because without you, it wouldn’t have been possible. My pain, my weakness, my sickness, my hopelessness and my helplessness you’ve crowned with glory. Next phase ready. Graduate, Class of 2018, 4.0 GPA”

The journey of the actress has rather not been a pleasant one considering family issues and health matters but through it all, God’s grace has been sufficient for her.

It would be recalled that the actress that some weeks back the actress moved her family into their new home in the US as she turns a landlady.

The hustle for her has been real and all thanks to her steadfastness and strong mind of achieving which has come to futility.