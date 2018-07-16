Actress, Bianca Johnson Graduates from Walden University

Nollywood actress cum business mogul, Bianca Johnson, is silently enjoying her private lifestyle and aside that, she has been achieving goals within her power all thanks to God.

She is not one that likes blowing her trumpet but sometimes there is need to appreciate God publicly on certain things that needs to be shared.

The actress recently graduated from Walden University and she could not help but share her success journey so far.

In her words, “Graduated few months ago with another one Walden university. I don’t like to share my success on social media #grace i don’t live my life to fit into society.”