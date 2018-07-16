modernghana logo

40 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

Actor, Yomi Adeyeri Celebrates 6 years of Love with Lover

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actor cum producer, Yomi Adeyeri, over the weekend was filled with joy seeing how another year into his marriage has come by.

The marriage cannot be said to have been devoid of its challenges but the couple have been able to manage their way through for 6years now and still counting.

Sharing their happy moments, “HWA to my very good friend and my wedding mate, hmmm what a life. we got married same year...same mouth and same day, 6 years journey and still counting, I pray for everlasting joy and happiness will never depart from your home, GOD bless your union darling.”

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

