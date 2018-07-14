Femi Adebayo, Saka, Saheed Balogun, Ronke Odusanya educate Kwarans on Healthcare Insurance

The general well being and state of mind of an individual is paramount. This was the message star Actors brought to the people of Kwara State at the unveiling of its Health Care Insurance scheme, KwaraCare on Thursday, 12/07/2018.

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdul Fatah was at the event to launch the scheme.

The climax of the event was a stage play presented and coordinated by the office of the Special Assistant, Kwara State Art, Culture and Tourism, Femi Adebayo which featured Saka, Saheed Balogun, Ronke Odusanya, Femi Adebayo, Kwara State Art Council and J15 school students.

The message of the stage play was simple, “planning ahead for health complications when they come”