Actor, Kunle Afolayan Acquires new Vintage Car

Nollywood actor cum producer, Kunle Afolayan, is silently doing well for himself in the Nigerian movie industry and that is because he puts all effort into what he is doing.

Kunle does not release movies the way some of his colleagues does but when he sets out to produce any movie, it is always a record breaker.

The actor has just gotten lots of his fans talking as he has just boosted his garage with a new Vintage of 1964 to 1966 model.

The model is the fourth generation of the Ford Thunderbird which is a large personal luxury car produced by Ford. The V8 engine needed nearly 11 seconds to push the heavy T-bird to 60 mph (96 km/h).