43 minutes ago

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Singer, Salawa Abeni Escapes Robbery Attack

Veteran singer, Salawa Abeni, is currently thanking God for sparing her life from the hands of dare devil robbers as they did not kill her.

The singer’s home was raided last night by the robbers who carted away with valuables worth millions of naira and also made away with some amount of cash.

Sharing the good news of her escape, she wrote, “My people. Help me thank and praise God. I escaped a robbery last night. Allah Akbar kabir. I’m fine my people. Glory be to almighty God.”

