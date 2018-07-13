Actor, Bigvai Jokotoye Threatens to Expose Gay guys Disturbing him

US based Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye, is tired of getting male admirers sending him private messages for a hook-up and has decided to speak out.

The actor got tired when he noticed that he has been getting too many messages from men who are g9y asking him for a date.

He was forced to speak out as he took to his social media to warn them to stay away from him as he has nothing against their way of life.

According to the actor, “I'm not against you guys, it's your life but stop asking me out please. I'm putting your picture on my page if you do it again. GOD bless u.”