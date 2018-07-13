modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
41 minutes ago | Calabash

Nigerians should support makers of Nigerian films…Producer, Ugezu J Ugezu

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nigerians should support makers of Nigerian films…Producer, Ugezu J Ugezu

Nollywood actor cum producer, Ugezu j Ugezu, is not happy with the way some Nigerians perceive the Nigerian movie industry which is not encouraging.

The versatile producer stated that making movies is what he and some of his colleagues likes doing and Nigerians need to support them.

He stressed that it is the support gotten from Nigerians that will motivate them in exporting and promoting the Nigerian cultures.

In his words, “I make films. I like doing that. Nigerians should support makers of Nigerian films. We need that support to continue in our determination to positively export Nigeria. It is a bright new day.”

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

quot-img-1If it is not going to matter in five years, it does not matter now

By: Collins Oppong-Kyeky quot-img-1
body-container-line