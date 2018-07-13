Nigerians should support makers of Nigerian films…Producer, Ugezu J Ugezu

Nollywood actor cum producer, Ugezu j Ugezu, is not happy with the way some Nigerians perceive the Nigerian movie industry which is not encouraging.

The versatile producer stated that making movies is what he and some of his colleagues likes doing and Nigerians need to support them.

He stressed that it is the support gotten from Nigerians that will motivate them in exporting and promoting the Nigerian cultures.

In his words, “I make films. I like doing that. Nigerians should support makers of Nigerian films. We need that support to continue in our determination to positively export Nigeria. It is a bright new day.”