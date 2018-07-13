Actor, Vitalis Ndubuisi Celebrates son as he Graduates through Secondary School

Nollywood actor, Vitalis Ndubuisi, is a proud father that will always remain grateful to God for sparing his life to see his son’s graduation.

The actor is one gentle man who is adored by many coupled with the kind of movie roles he plays as that has stood him out among his colleagues.

Vitalis along with his wife were elated seeing their son, Edube, graduate on Wednesday, July 11th 2018, from Alvana Model secondary school, Owerri.