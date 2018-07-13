Humblesmith Joins Forces with Tiwa Savage to Release Hit Song Video, Attracta

Highlife crooner, Humblesmith has concluded works and released the video of his popular song, Attracta. The song is a joint effort between the artiste and Tiwa Savage. One of the tracks off his newly released album titled Osinachi.

He came into consciousness with Osinachi featuring Davido. Humblesmith who also goes by the monica 'the golden prince of Africa' due to the colour of his skin is signed to Bob Ovie-Kelly's N-tyze Entertainment.

The Attracta video comes after his album release and before his August 12, Live Concert at the Eko Hotel and Suites.