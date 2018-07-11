Ogun State Socialite, Ibrahim Dende Released from Customs Custody

Popular Nigerian socialite, Ibrahim Dende, has put his haters to shame as he has been released by the custody of the Nigerian Custom Service.

The Ogun state big business man was invited for questioning after allegations of smuggling was levelled against him about a week ago.

Announcing his release, Ibrahim wrote, “Be “Thankful” and always “Forgive”. Allah knows my heart.”

Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun, popularly known as Dende is an Ogun-born socialite and deep pocketed businessman who has his name on many lips because of his stupendous wealth and how he spends big.

To many, Dende is a true definition of a hardworking goal-getter. Apart from the fact that he is a popular hotelier in Ogun State, he is also a transporter. His rise to fame was engineered from being a common Clearing & Forwarding agent to a well-known Custom licensed agent.