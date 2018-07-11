Nollywood Actor, John Paul Nwadike goes Stolling with his Twins in US

Self-exiled Nollywood actor, John Paul Nwadike, seems to be doing well in his new found country, US, as it’s been long since he featured in movies.

Since leaving for the US some years back, the actor has been busy hustling to ensure that he gives his family the best life they desire and God has stood by him all year round that he was blessed with twins several months back.

Well, out of his very busy schedule, the actor has tried at ensuring that he creates time for his family as he continues to bond with his kings who are really making the house fun or them all.

He is yet to bring his children to Nigeria as he hopes to come visiting possibly during the festive season.