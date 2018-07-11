Actress, Chioma Akpotha Slays in Red outfit to ‘Lara And The Beat’ Premiere

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, is indeed breath taking as she glowed over the weekend while stepping out for a movie premiere.

The actress left many speechless as she stepped into the hall of the event in a red outfit which brought out her fresh skin.

Chioma is one actress, who has ensured that she does not allow the pressure of her job affect her and she does not joke with her health as she goes for medical check-up as soon as she returns from location.