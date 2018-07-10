Chimamanda Adichie Talks Motherhood, Black Panther and what it means to be a “Feminist Icon”

Celebrated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, in an interview with VULTURE at New York gave a detailed perspective into a lot of issues going on in today’s world. The author opened up on rape, raising children, melania trump, empathy and a lot of other topics.

In responding to VULTURE’s David Marchese’s question on motherhood, Chimamanda Adichie said:

“I used to think I wouldn’t be a good mother because I was so dedicated to my art. I said to myself, I have nephews and nieces who I adore, and I helped raise them, so those will be my children. That’s what I thought for a long time, because I felt that I couldn’t be true to both my art and my child.”

VULTURE proceeded to find out if #Metoo has changed gender and power dynamics in meaningful ways. Chimamanda Adichie responded: I hope it does, but it hasn’t. What I like about #MeToo is the idea that now women’s stories have the possibility of being believed, which is almost revolutionary. Now a woman can tell her story and she might still get castigated, but there’s the possibility that she gets public support and that there are consequences for whoever harassed or assaulted her. That’s not happened before. But the shape of the narratives around #MeToo can still be troubling.

