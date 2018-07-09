Nollywood Director, Oluseyi Asurf Welcomes Baby Boy

Nollywood director, Oluseyi Asurf, who is also the brain behind the movie ‘Hakkunde,’ ‘Hell or High Water’ and ‘A day with Death,’ has just welcomed his baby with wife.

Oluseyi welcomed his son which he named Othniel Asurf Oluwatamilore Malik Amuwa, in a US hospital and wife and child are said to be doing fine.

“One son was so much fun. We thought we’d have another one! We are excited to welcome our new baby boy! Othniel Asurf Oluwatamilore Malik Amuwa. 8 pounds & 8 ounces,” he shared.