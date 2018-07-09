Faces at the Premiere of the Movie ‘Lara and The Beat’

Fidelity Bank PLC has found love in the Nigerian entertainment industry that it has constantly support the Nollywood industry so as helping see that good contents are dished out and producers are able to reap dividend of their investments.

Over the weekend, the bank took another bold step by supporting the industry as they hosted lots of guest at the premiere of the movie ‘Lara and The Beat,’ which was held in Lagos.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time the bank will be supporting the industry as they have also done during the premiere of ‘Royal Hibiscus Hotel,’ a movie by Ebony Films.

‘Lara and The Beat’ is a movie produced by Biola Alabi, who is also known for being the brain behind much talked about movie, ‘Banana Island Ghost,’ ‘Bukas and Joints.’