52 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

Nollywood Producer, Best Okoduwa off Singles Market as he Weds Lover

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood Producer, Best Okoduwa, has jouined some of his industry colleagues to bid farewell to bachelorhood as he got married over the weekend.

The wedding may have not been pronounced like others but he sure got the support of some of his colleagues who stepped out to give him the needed support.

It was a stressed day but filled with joy as God took control of the day making it a remarkable one as he made his marriage formal and legal with his Muse, Side-kick, partner, Fan, Critique, Motivator and wife.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
