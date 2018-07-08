Stop Beating, Burning Thieves, Beat Corrupt Politicians…Actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie, is all out to speak the truth irrespective of who gets hurt as some Nigerians have weeped too much.

The actor has been one of the few celebrities who have stepped out to indsicate their interest in political office and to an extent, it has really paid off.

Yul observing how dirty politics in Nigeria has gotten to stated that the political system in Nigeria is filled with corrupt people because good people shy away from politics.

In his words, “The political system in Nigeria is filled with corrupt people because good people shy away from politics. Things can only change when good men and women defy all challenges and come on board.”

He went on to urge Nigerians to stop the silly trend of beating and burning petty thieves who steal because they are hungry rather they should the beating should be given to the corrupt politicians.

“We must put an end to this ugly trend of beating and burning petty thieves who steal because of hunger. Corrupt politicians steal our billions daily and are left to patrol like Kings and worshipped. If you can't beat any of them then you have no right to beat a petty thief,” the actor added.