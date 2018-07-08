modernghana logo

1 hour ago

Queen Glory Brown turns a year older looking ravishing in new photo shoot

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Queen Glory Brown turns a year older looking ravishing in new photo shoot

Queen of Aso international Glory Brown drip with sauce as she mark her birthday today. The model wowed in a floor-length India gown for her birthday shoot, styled by Relinksam, the gown hung to her curves showing off her stunning figure.

Glory, who recently finished her Nysc program in Abuja will be handing over her crown next month. The best she could do is to leave us with these breathtaking photos of hers.

