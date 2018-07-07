Stop Slaying, Flaunting of Guys Make Money First…Actor, Emeka Ike Warns

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, is not after making headlines like some of his colleagues but he sure speaks when he feels the time is right without any form of fear.

The actor has been observing the slaying trends on social media, fake lives and all the private romance life that some people bring on social media which obviously has its negative impact.

Emeka had to warn ladies erase the slaying mentality off their minds as he made it clear that there is need for seriousness which in turn will provide the desired happiness.

Sharing part of his thoughts through a meme, he wrote that, “Cheating is old fashioned” as there is need for couples to “settle down, take trips, get money and be happy together.”

“Stop slaying girls... stop flaunting guys... get serious... Romance is beautiful,” he wrote.