Husbands Don’t ignore your woman, She has Enough Scars, Stretch Marks…Actress, Rita Edochie

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has joined her motherly words to call on men to desist from hitting and nagging at the wives as there are better ways to go about calling their attention to things.

The actress who is happily married and blessed with cute kids warned that men to learn to respect their wives because they go through a whole lot of pains in life.

According to her, “RESPECT MOTHERHOOD, RESPECT WOMEM. The scars and stretch marks on your wife's stomach, symbolizes the pain that comes with motherhood, it symbolizes love and life. Remember how beautiful she was when she was your newly wedded wife, she is still the same woman you fell in love with! The difference now is, she has given you children, she has given you life, she has blessed you with a family. Don’t ignore your woman. Husband? Don't make her go through anymore pains, pls don't hit her, don't nag, don't insult her.. Each time I see my mom’s tummy, I smile and say to myself. That was my duplex for 9months.”