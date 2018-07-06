Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Sets Social Ablaze with hot Photos

Pretty Nollywood actress, Ajanigo Simeon, is really enjoying the journey of motherhood that she has decided to put acting aside to ensure that she creates a strong bond with her daughter.

The actress since welcoming her baby girl with her hubby some months back has been busy shuttling between family activities and her newly unveiled school.

She has not left acting as that will always remain her first love but there is need to ensure that the home front is intact before embarking on another journey which is what she is set to achieve.

Ajanigo shared some amazing photo session with her little angel who has brought so much joy to her home and there is nothing as joyous like seeing how happy and healthy your child looks knowing that God is by your side.