Curvy Actress, Funke Adesiyan Enjoying her Wealth, Cools off in Jacuzzi

There is nothing as good as working hard and then playing later and for pretty Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, it’s all about working smart.

The actress is one of many who has planned her time well and today she is enjoying the dividend of hard work that she has lot of time to relax like she did recently.

Aside acting, the actress also has a pig and fish farm where she has already began recouping her money and she is already planning other aspect of business.

Her recent picture of her relaxing in a Jacuzzi has gotten many talking due to how her physical features caught the attention of many but she is not bothered about whatever is being said about her.